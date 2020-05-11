Market monitoring team seizes and destroys expired items in Siraha

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: Following complaints of black marketing in Golbazaar of Siraha district, local authorities carried out market monitoring in the area, seized expired items, and destroyed them.

Resham Kumari Thapa, deputy mayor of Golbazaar Municipality and coordinator of the market monitoring team, said, “We inspected the stores, seized expired items such as food, chewable tobacco, cigarettes, gutka, soft drinks, and destroyed them in the presence of police, local representatives, among others.”

“We have warned traders not to indulge in such activities. If they are caught again they will be booked as per the existing laws,” Thapa added.

According to Bharat Agrawal, chairperson of Golbazaar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a local cold store and rice mill has also been sealed after expired items were found in their stores.

