MASHAV provides post-Covid-19 education webinar training to HISSAN leaders

KATHMANDU: The four-week-long webinar training offered by Ofri Centre under MASHAV (Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation) to educational leaders of Nepal, concluded on Sunday.

The training that was conducted for two hours per week was initiated by Higher Institutions and Secondary Schools Association Nepal (HISSAN) and facilitated by Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu.

Educational leaders from Tribhuvan, Purbanchal and Pokhara University along with CTEVT, Nursing Counsel attended the training sessions.

Yudith Rosenthal, Director of Ofri Center, MASHAV was the expert for the webinar while Dr Swagat Shrestha, Chairperson of Kathmandu Valley School & College and the Vice President of HISSAN, coordinated the training.

In the closing remark, Benny Omer, the Ambassador of Israel to Nepal opined that today’s children are very lucky as they have the access of the world in their hands, besides sharing how educational leaders could turn the challenges of the pandemic into opportunities.

Similarly, Rosenthal emphasized on learning to prepare for change. She focused on problem predictions highlighting that the survivors would be not the strong or intelligent ones but the ones who can adapt to change as Charles Darwin opined.

She shared international practices of learning and talked how the leaders can prepare their students for the future highlighting social and emotional learning and disrupting education.

During the closing ceremony, Dr Swagat Shrestha, Chairperson of Kathmandu Valley School & College and the Vice President of HISSAN thanked all participants for their active participations.

Kapil Dev Regmi, Director of Advanced College of Engineering and Management and the Secretary of HISSAN appreciated the role of Ambassador Benny Omer in bringing Israeli expertise in Nepal in various sectors including education.

Earlier in June, the Ofri Center had conducted similar training for school leaders of Kathmandu valley.

