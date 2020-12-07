Maya Devi temple opens after eight months

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6

Maya Devi temple, located on the premises of Gautam Buddha’s birthplace, Lumbini, opened to the public today after a gap of eight months.

The government and Lumbini Development Fund had closed the temple to curb the spread of COV- ID-19 eight months ago.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and LDF Chair Yogesh Bhattarai had opened the temple’s lock, inspected its premises and announced that the temple was open to the public.

Lumbini Development Fund member Secretary Sanuraja Shakya said the temple was opened as per the meeting of the LDF Council.

A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook