Mechi AMDA Hospital sealed

Jhapa, August 13

After a doctor at the hospital was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, Mechi AMDA Hospital of Mechinagar, Dhulabari has been sealed from yesterday.

This is the first time a doctor has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Mechinagar and the second case of COVID-19 infection in the community. Following confirmation of the virus, the doctor has been kept in isolation on the uppermost floor of the hospital and all services delivered from the hospital too have been halted.

Earlier, a 15-year-old boy of Mechinagar, Dhulabari had been diagnosed with the virus a few days ago.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the infection seen in the doctor and other people in the community, COVID-19 Infection Control Taskforce of the municipality held a discussion with various stakeholders and declared a week-long lockdown across the municipality.

“Now that cases have been seen at the community level, we are collecting swab samples of other people who might have come in contact with the infected persons and other doubtful persons for PCR tests,” said Mayor Bimal Acharya.

