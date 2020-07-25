HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KAVRE, JULY 24

A large stock of medical supplies has been stranded at Tatopani entry point in Sindhupalchowk as the road has been obstructed by landslide.

The Sindhupalchowk stretch of the Araniko Highway, damaged by floods and landslides, has yet to be repaired.

The entry point that was closed since January 27 due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in China had opened from March 29.

“Health supplies worth around Rs 60 million are stuck here due to the flood-damaged Bahrabise-Tatopani road stretch,” said Tatopani Dry Port Chief Lal Bahadur Khatri.

Locals have accused the road division office of remaining apathetic to repair the road and facilitate resumption of transportation. “An excavator that came from Charikot to repair the road has broken down.

The road division office should take prompt initiative to repair the road,” said Bahrabise Municipality Mayor Nimfunjo Sherpa.

Road Division Office, Charikot, said removal of debris from Bahrabise to Jambu would be complete in a few days.

“It’s true that there was some delay after the heavy equipment meant for road repair broke down, but work related to removing the landslide is on,” he said.

