Mental health patient spends more than three years in jail without trial

JHAPA, AUGUST 1
A mental health patient in Jhapa spent more than three years in prison without undergoing trial.
Madhav Giri, a resident of Birtamod Municipality-8, who is a mental health patient, spent three years and four months before he was released from prison recently. Due to lack of evidence to prove any charge against him, Giri was released recently following the order of the Ilam High Court.
According to the victim’s kin, Giri, who has been suffering from mental health problems, was imprisioned as there was nobody to speak on his behalf. Giri was sent to jail on 12 August 2016, for public offence. According to the official record, he was released six months later. But, he was sent to prison again, two months later. There was no record of any charge against him, at the district police office, government attorney’s office, district administration office, district court and district prison.
After the jailor didn’t find any record about charges against Giri, he was released at the presence of his family members and people’s representatives following the Tuesday’s order of the Ilam High Court. Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadur Rana said Giri was released immediately after the high court issued the order.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: One of the police personnel deployed at the residence of Speaker of the House of Representatives has tested positive for coronavirus. It has been learnt that the security personnel diagnosed with the viral contagion has not come in contact with Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota since July 21 Read More...
DHANGADHI: Most of the families displaced by floods have started returning home after the floodwater that gushed into their houses gradually started subsiding in Joshipur Rural Municipality and Tikapur Municipality of Kailali district. More than 6,000 households have been reported to be affected Read More...
DHANGADHI: A woman was killed and her husband left injured in an attack carried out by an unidentified group in Belauri Rural Municipality-7 of Kailali district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Belu Khati (55) and injured as her husband Ghanashyam Khati (62) of Bhagatpur. A Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 315 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 20,086. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,993 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 382, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 382,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
LAMJUNG: Three fresh cases of dengue has been reported in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district, on Saturday. According to the District Community Hospital, three persons -- one each from wards 3, 8 and 9 of the municipality -- have been detected with the mosquito-borne disease. All the pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Saturday. Among the six cases, five are from Kathmandu district while one case of transmission has been recorded in Bhaktapur. No cases were detected from Lalitpur. The new infections were confirme Read More...