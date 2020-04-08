Migrant worker dies in Dubai

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Nepali migrant worker, who was employed as a housemaid in Dubai.

The woman from Devadaha, Butwal, had earlier informed her family that she was suffering from stomach ache and heart ailment. On Friday, she was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious and was pronounced brought dead. However, the medical report from the hospital has not been made public yet. Kumar Dahal, director general at the Department of Foreign Employment, said the local police station in Dubai had prepared a health report that was made available to her colleagues on Monday night. The report states that the woman had died of the coronavirus infection.

The woman had been working in Dubai for the past 10 years and was recently employed by an Indian citizen.

“We are still undecided on whether or not to bring back the woman’s body,” Dahal said, adding, a decision will soon be taken in this regard on the basis of mutual understanding between the two countries.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook