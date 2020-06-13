Migrants from Sudurpaschim elated to be back home

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











DHANGADI, JUNE 12

After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today.

Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Exhausted by a long journey home, he said it felt like he had won a huge battle after he entered Nepal.

“I had to suffer a lot due to the long journey,” shared Chaudhary. “Sometimes I couldn’t even find food to eat on the way as most of the hotels were closed,” he said.

Raibhan Sarki of Shikhar Municipality-2, Doti, who had returned from Duliyana of India was equally jubilant. “I can’t say how happy I’m now that I’ve finally landed in my country. I don’t care how long the government puts me in quarantine here. I will oblige happily,” he said.

Many returnees had their happiness on coming home writ large on their faces.

Khadak Kami, who worked at a hotel in India for the past 10 years and was asked to leave by the hotel owner in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, vowed not to go to India in search of employment in future.

According to Sudurpashchim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta, every day thousands of Nepali migrant workers have been entering the country through Trinagar entry point.

“Given the huge influx of people, it has really been difficult to manage them,” said Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City Mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada. People entering through the entry point have been kept at Nawadurga Secondary School, from where their respective local levels will receive them and put them in quarantine facilities in their areas.

As per data, around 66,000 people have already entered the country through various entry points, including Trinagar, Gaddachauki and Darchula.

According to estimates by the provincial government, over 150,000 people are likely to return home in the days to come. Total number of people in the province, who have been employed in India is estimated at around 300,000.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook