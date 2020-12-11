Mingma Sherpa, 3 others make first ever ascent of Kyungya Ri 2 peak

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: At least four climbers successfully scaled Kyungya Ri 2 peak this morning making the first ever summit of the 6,506-metre mountain in Langtang region.

According to the Expedition Director Chhang Dawa Sherpa at Seven Summit Treks, company’s chairman Mingma Sherpa, woman climber Sophie Lavaud from Switzerland, Dawa Sangay Sherpa and Tenjing Sherpa stood atop the mountain at around 9:30 this morning.

After climbing five peaks in the last two months, Mingma, a record holder climber from Sankhuwasabha district today made the first ever ascent on Kyungya Ri 2 peak, he added.

Mingma is the first South Asian climber to scale all 14 highest peaks above 8,000m.

Sherpa had already climbed five peaks including Mt Manaslu (8,163m) in the autumn season.

Sherpa climbed Lobuche peak on October 3, Mt Manaslu on October 15, Mt Amadablam on Novemeber 12 and Island Peak in the Everest region on November 30. Sherpa holds a world record from the South Asia region becoming the first person to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m (2000-2011).

After Kyungya Ri 2 peak, Sherpa said he would leave for Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain later this month.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook