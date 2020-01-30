Gyawali, Asselborn hold talks

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 29

Visiting Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn today held bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Minister Asselborn arrived this morning in Kathmandu for a two-day official visit of Nepal.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed a wide range of matters of mutual interest. Nepal appreciated Luxembourg for the cooperation extended to Nepal through various channels including the EU framework. Luxembourg and Nepal have long been cooperating in the Scout movement.

Gyawali highlighted the importance of enhancing economic cooperation, including trade, investments, tourism and transfer of technology in the days to come, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Asselborn commended Nepal’s political achievement and expressed its readiness to work together in multiple forums in the areas of common interest.

The ministers also exchanged views on matters of regional and global importance, including climate change, connectivity and migrant workers. They also agreed to continue collaborating in the multilateral forums on shared agendas.

Gyawali hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting delegation. Later in the evening, he attended a special ceremony hosted by the foreign ministry to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The high-level delegation of Luxembourg will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tomorrow. The delegation includes Luxembourg’s Non-resident Ambassador to Nepal Jean Claude Kugener and Nepal-based Honorary Consul Shree Ram Lamichhane.

Nepal and Luxembourg have nurtured friendly and close relations ever since diplomatic ties were established. Many high-level visits have taken place since then.

These exchanges have been marked by numerous royal and ministerial visits and people-to-people contacts. Former state secretary for Environment Eugène Berger, who was the first Luxembourger to climb Mount Everest in 1992, visited Nepal on many occasions. He sadly passed away last week at the age of 59.

Late prime minister Sushil Koirala and former foreign minister Prakash Sharan Mahat had visited the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg for bilateral talks.

Foreign Minister Gyawali visited Luxembourg in 2018 to attend the 11th European Regional Meeting of the Nepalese Diaspora and held fruitful discussions with members of the Luxembourg Government.

Over the last decades, the Luxembourg Government and many NGOs have contributed to deepen these relations through sustainable development projects. In total, 10 Luxembourg NGOs are active in Nepal, some since more than two decades.

The projects support construction of a hospital for disabled children in Banepa, Annex of the Dhulikhel Hospital, the home for underprivileged women and girls in Pokhara, and protection of children from sexual exploitation in adult entertainment and tourism sector. The National Federation of Scouts has supported over 110 projects throughout the country for more than 30 years. Other NGOs projects support reconstruction of private houses in Sindhupalchowk district and building of five eco-villages in Salyan district.

During the 2015 earthquakes, the Luxembourg Government immediately responded and deployed the ‘Emergency.lu’, the Luxembourg mobile, satellite-based, telecommunications platform, with civil protection volunteers.

A version of this article appears in print on January 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook