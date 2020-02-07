Minor killed in Kaski leopard attack

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: A child lost her life after being attacked by a leopard in Pokhara Metropolitan City-32 of Kaski district.

Pooja BK, 9, had left home to play on Thursday evening. When she did not return home, her parents along with police and locals went out to search for her.

She was found dead in a jungle nearby at around 9:15 pm. According to Spokerperson at Kaski District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajkumar KC, the animal, assumed through preliminary investigation to be a leopard, attacked the child and left her there.

Spokesperson KC added that search is going on for the animal.

Just a few days back, forest authorities had taken a leopard, which had entered a school area in Pokhara-32, into control and then released it inside Chitwan National Park.

