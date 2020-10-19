Missing ASI’s body found in Mohana River

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











DHANGADI, OCTOBER 18

ASI Govind BK, in-charge at Jugeda Temporary Police Post in Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, Kailali, was found dead today. His body was recovered from the Mohana River.

BK had gone missing since last night. According to police, BK has received a deep cut on his neck. Police surmised that BK might have been murdered as there were blood marks in the nearby sugarcane field.

Constable Ram Bahadur Saud, who had accompanied ASI BK is still missing. BK and Saud had gone for patrolling on a motorbike at 8:30pm.

They went out of contact after 10:00pm. Their motorbike was found one kilometre away from the police post while BK’s body was found three kilometres away from the police post in the river.

DIG Uttam Subedi, APF personnel and Indian security forces reached the incident site. “ASI BK and the constable might have been killed in a clash with smugglers,” police surmised.

Following the incident, ASI BK’s relatives and family members today picketed the District Police Office with demand that the guilty be booked.

Family members and relatives from Punarbas Municipality of Kanchanpur reached Kailali District Police Office, staged a chakkajam and a protest rally in front of the police office. BK’s body was found with deep cuts on his neck in the Mohana River.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of ASI BK, according to a source.

Sudurpaschim Province Police Office Spokesperson SSP Mukesh Kumar Singh said that 11 persons were held for their suspected role in the ASI’s murder.

“Police have arrested 11 persons with criminal background for their alleged involvement in the incident,” said SSP Singh. The condition of constable Ram Bahadur Saud, who had accompanied ASI BK, is still unknown.

A version of this article appears in print on October 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook