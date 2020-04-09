MoFA suspends certain privileges of honorary consuls in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Wednesday suspended certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls based in Nepal.

As per the Ministry’s decision, the privilege of using blue plate and flag in the official vehicle of Honorary Consuls has been suspended.

MoFA said, it decided to withdraw certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls after an Honorary Consul was found to have engaged in an illegal activity misusing his position and privilege granted for his official function.

The decision will go into immediate effect until further notice, the MoFA added.

