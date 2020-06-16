MoHA panel recommends action against 34 persons

Kathmandu, June 15
A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed its investigation into the Soti incident where six youths from the Dalit community were killed.
The panel found 34 persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder of the youths and recommended life imprisonment for 20 of the accused.
On May 23, six youths of the Dalit community from Jajarkot District were killed by people of Soti in Chaurjahari Municipality, Rukum West. The bodies of the youths were found in the Bheri River.
A group of 18 friends, mostly teenagers, led by Nawaraj Biswokarma, 21, had gone to Soti village in a bid to escort a girl from the Malla clan — so called ‘higher caste. The girl and Nawaraj were said to be in love.
The Office of District Attorney yesterday filed a case at the Rukum West District court on the basis of the same report. MoHA, issuing a press release today, stated that people involved in the incident had been charged with three separate cases.
READ ALSO: Chaurjahari killings: Court begins trial-hearing
MoHA has demanded life imprisonment for Ward Chair of Chaurjahari Municipality-8 Dambar Bahadur Malla, Dilli Malla, Prem Bahadur Thakuri, Santosh Malla, Mohan Pun Magar, Maan Bahadur Malla, Top Bahadur Malla, Binod Malla, Lipendra Kumar Malla, Indra Bahadur Thakuri aka Indra Bahadur, Harka Bahadur Malla, Tilak Chand, Netra Bahadur Malla, Resham Bahadur Malla, 39, Bishnu Malla, Biraj Pun Magar and Sabin Pun aka Sarbajeet, among others.
Police have kept the names of two people involved in the case confidential. These defendants are charged under Article 177 (1) of the criminal code act. If found guilty, the accused will be sentenced to life imprisonment.
Similarly, Indra Bahadur Malla, the uncle of the girl, the mother of the girl and the girl herself have been charged with playing the role of accomplice in the crime and hiding information from the police. Govinda Shahi, Ganesh Budha Magar, Sanjeev Bk,
Lokendra Sunar, Govinda Shahi, Tikaram Nepali, including Nawaraj, had lost their lives in the incident.
The family of the deceased had a few days later filed a first information report against 20 people involved in the killings. The probe committee, however, had after detailed investigation, found 34 persons involvement in the killings. Five of them are reported to be at large.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
PM Oli is for ratification of MCC pact thru Federal Parliament without any amendment Kathmandu, June 14 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Secretariat meeting today as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wanted it to be rescheduled. The meeting was supposed to discuss Nepal’s Mil Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe today presented the constitution amendment bill in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament. The bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 Lawmakers have drawn the government’s attention towards strengthening country’s law and order situation. Speaking at the special hour of the House of Representatives meeting today, lawmakers Matrika Prasad Yadav and Juli Kumari Mahato demanded an investigation to the Jun Read More...
Pokhara, June 14 Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung inspected a COVID laboratory at Ramghat in Pokhara today. The CM carried out the inspection as sample swabs collected from different districts were reaching the laboratory but testing was said to be very slow. The CM Read More...
Dhangadi, June 14 Eleven people, who were sent home before the test report of their swab samples came out, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Laljhandi Rural Municipality, Kanchanpur. The 11 people staying in the quarantine of Swotantra Secondary School were sent home before their sample rep Read More...
Bhimduttanagar, June 14 Of the total coronavirus infected people found so far in Sudurpaschim Province, 92.85 per cent are returnees from return. According to Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, a total of 252 people have tested positive for the virus in the province so far. Of them, Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said that the government is under severe financial crisis amid low revenue collection as a result of which the government is under extreme pressure to cover state operation expenditures. Addressing questions raised by lawmakers on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The provincial governments will present their provincial budget for fiscal year 2020- 21 in their respective provincial assemblies on Monday. As per the provision of the Intergovernmental Fiscal Management Act, the provincial governments have to present their budget in the p Read More...