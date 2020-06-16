MoHA panel recommends action against 34 persons

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, June 15

A probe committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed its investigation into the Soti incident where six youths from the Dalit community were killed.

The panel found 34 persons directly or indirectly involved in the murder of the youths and recommended life imprisonment for 20 of the accused.

On May 23, six youths of the Dalit community from Jajarkot District were killed by people of Soti in Chaurjahari Municipality, Rukum West. The bodies of the youths were found in the Bheri River.

A group of 18 friends, mostly teenagers, led by Nawaraj Biswokarma, 21, had gone to Soti village in a bid to escort a girl from the Malla clan — so called ‘higher caste. The girl and Nawaraj were said to be in love.

The Office of District Attorney yesterday filed a case at the Rukum West District court on the basis of the same report. MoHA, issuing a press release today, stated that people involved in the incident had been charged with three separate cases.

MoHA has demanded life imprisonment for Ward Chair of Chaurjahari Municipality-8 Dambar Bahadur Malla, Dilli Malla, Prem Bahadur Thakuri, Santosh Malla, Mohan Pun Magar, Maan Bahadur Malla, Top Bahadur Malla, Binod Malla, Lipendra Kumar Malla, Indra Bahadur Thakuri aka Indra Bahadur, Harka Bahadur Malla, Tilak Chand, Netra Bahadur Malla, Resham Bahadur Malla, 39, Bishnu Malla, Biraj Pun Magar and Sabin Pun aka Sarbajeet, among others.

Police have kept the names of two people involved in the case confidential. These defendants are charged under Article 177 (1) of the criminal code act. If found guilty, the accused will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Similarly, Indra Bahadur Malla, the uncle of the girl, the mother of the girl and the girl herself have been charged with playing the role of accomplice in the crime and hiding information from the police. Govinda Shahi, Ganesh Budha Magar, Sanjeev Bk,

Lokendra Sunar, Govinda Shahi, Tikaram Nepali, including Nawaraj, had lost their lives in the incident.

The family of the deceased had a few days later filed a first information report against 20 people involved in the killings. The probe committee, however, had after detailed investigation, found 34 persons involvement in the killings. Five of them are reported to be at large.

