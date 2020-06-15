Chaurjahari killings: Court begins trial-hearing

Dinesh Kumar Shrestha

RUKUM: The District Court, Rukum today started a trial hearing against 34 persons including the ward-chair charged with killing Navaraj BK, who had gone to Soti in Rukum from Jajarkot to bring his girlfriend home, and five others.

After extending the remand twice, police finally filed a murder case against all of them at the District Court via the District Attorney’s Office yesterday.

Among the accused, two are minors and trial-hearing has begun over their involvement in the case, court official Kirta Bahadur Bohara informed.

“The hearing of others will begin after completion of the minors’ trial-hearing,” Bohara said.

According to the district court, one person is labelled as mastermind behind the massacre and 29 others are accused of attempt-to-murder, caste-based discrimination, among other charges.

So far, police have arrested 29 persons while five are still at large.

