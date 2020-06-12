High-level committee to conduct detailed investigation into Chaurjahari incident

KATHMANDU: The high-level probe committee formed to investigate Rukum West’s Chaurjahari incident will pursue close investigation from Sunday.
In the incident, six youths of Jajarkot district were killed after Nawaraj BK of Bheri Municipality-4 in Jajarkot had gone to see his girlfriend in Soti, Chaurjahari Municipality-8 in Rukum West, on May 23.
The nine-member high-level committee formed by the House of Representatives to probe the incident — Chaurjahari Municipality, Soti Incident Investigation Committee — led by Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Poudel includes HoR members Min Bahadur Bishwokarma, Durga Poudel, Ekbal Miyan, Bimala Bishwokarma, Parvati Bishunke, Maheshwar Jung Gahatraj, Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, and Prakash Rasaili.
One of the members of the committee Min Bahadur Bishwokarma said an informal meeting chaired by HoR speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, on Thursday, decided to proceed with the investigation by conducting an onsite inspection from Sunday. He told THT Online that the committee members would carry out the investigation after voting for the constitution amendment bill registered to update the country’s map, on Saturday.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli through an all-party meeting has urged the parliamentary party to vote in favour of the constitution amendment bill to update the country’s map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.
Meanwhile, spokesperson at Rukum West District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Thok Bahadur KC said, a total of 29 suspects have been taken into police custody for further investigation into the case.
Earlier, District Court, Rukum West had remanded 18 accused including Nawaraj’s girlfriend, her parents, and ward chair of Chaurjahari, Dambar Bahadur Malla, to 10 days in judicial custody for further investigation, following which, on Tuesday police detained 11 others.
