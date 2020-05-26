NHRC calls for immediate legal action in Chaurjahari incident

THT Online

KATHMANDU: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed its concern over the killing of Nawaraj BK, Tikaram Sunar and Ganesh Budha and the circumstances of three others missing in the incident in Soti of Rukum West.

Issuing a press release on Tuesday, NHRC expressed its sadness over the inhumane May 23 incident which was an outcome of caste-based discrimination.

NHRC in the release called for zero tolerance for caste-based discrimination and violence and urged the authorities to bring all responsible to book.

According to NHRC, Soti incident goes against the provision of the right to live with dignity, right to equality as guaranteed by the constitution of Nepal, Caste-based Discrimination and Untouchability (Crime and Punishment) Act, and International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, 1965 signed by Nepal. The commission further urged the Government of Nepal and local levels for micro and truthful investigation of the incident .

For that, Jumla branch of the commission in Karnali Province has already written to local administration and police office, while monitoring the human rights situation in the district, the statement further reads.

The release also brings to the attention of the government on similar incidents of caste-based discrimination in various districts of the country and urges the government to act against such activities and provide appropriate relief and compensation to the families of the deceased.

