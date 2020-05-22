THT Online

KATHMANDU: Thirty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population early on Friday.

With this, the country’s Covid tally has neared 500, stading at 487, as of today.

Among the infected are a 45-year-old male from Binay Triveni Rural Municipality-6 of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East), a female aged 73 years and a male aged 74 years from Kesarbagh, Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 of Chitwan; two males aged 33 and 35 years and a female aged 15 years from Susta Rural Municipality-5 and Ramgram Municipality-3 of Nawalparasi.

Likewise, eight males between the age of 24 and 53 years and a female aged 8 years from Bandganga Municipality and Mayadevi Rural Municipality of Kapilvastu have been detected with the virus, along with 14 males between the age of 22 and 39 years and an 18-year-old female from wards 8, 9, 11, 13, 14 of Gadaita Municipality and Bahuarwa Rural Municipality-7 of Sarlahi district.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan.

All the infected are in normal condition and in contact with health workers, said MoHP.

