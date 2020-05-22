Nepal | May 22, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > MoHP confirms 30 new cases early on Friday

MoHP confirms 30 new cases early on Friday

Published: May 22, 2020 9:05 am On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Thirty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population early on Friday.

With this, the country’s Covid tally has neared 500, stading at 487, as of today.

Among the infected are a 45-year-old male from Binay Triveni Rural Municipality-6 of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East), a female aged 73 years and a male aged 74 years from Kesarbagh, Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 of Chitwan; two males aged 33 and 35 years and a female aged 15 years from Susta Rural Municipality-5 and Ramgram Municipality-3 of Nawalparasi.

Likewise, eight males between the age of 24 and 53 years and a female aged 8 years from Bandganga Municipality and Mayadevi Rural Municipality of Kapilvastu have been detected with the virus, along with 14 males between the age of 22 and 39 years and an 18-year-old female from wards 8, 9, 11, 13, 14 of Gadaita Municipality and Bahuarwa Rural Municipality-7 of Sarlahi district.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan.

All the infected are in normal condition and in contact with health workers, said MoHP.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

100 developing nations get WBG support

Read More...

Repair and maintenance: Lockdown teaches all new skills

Read More...

Plight of prospective international students due to COVID-19 pandemic

Read More...

Nine new cases of coronavirus transmission listed, total cases stand at 453

Read More...

VIDEO: Health Ministry confirms third COVID-19 death

Read More...

My lockdown days

Read More...

Need practice to break saliva habit, says India’s Ashwin

Read More...

UK PM Johnson will not face criminal action over links to US businesswoman

Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times