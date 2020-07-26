‘Monsoon disasters affect millions of children in countries including Nepal’

Kathmandu, July 25
Weeks of torrential monsoon rains,widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have affected millions of children and families, UNICEF said today.
Over four million children are currently estimated to be impacted and in urgent need of life saving support, with many millions more at risk.
“Even for a region that is all too familiar with the devastating impact of extreme weather, recent heavy monsoon rains, rising floods and continued landslides are creating a storm for children and families affected,” said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. “The COVID-19 pandemic and containment and prevention measures add an additional complication to the mix, as COVID-19 cases are accelerating in some of the affected areas,” she added.
According to a press release circulated by UNICEF Nepal today, over 700 people have died and dozens have gone missing across the four countries. “The fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic is being compounded by climate change and extreme weather events and are arguably the biggest issues affecting children in South Asia,” said Gough. “Immediate support, more resources and innovative programmes are urgently needed to address the challenges that these threats represent to the region’s children.”
In Nepal, heavy monsoon rainfall has caused flooding and landslides across different parts of the country, impacting more than 20 districts, since July 9. More than 100 people have died, 48 are missing and feared dead while 87 are injured. Over 10,000 people, half of them children, have been affected with an estimated 7,500 displaced from their homes.
This period has also seen a significant number of COV- ID-19 positive cases in Nepal, said UNICEF. The release stated that UNICEF had so far been responding to the immediate needs in the central and far western areas of Nepal where landslides have occurred, providing blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, buckets, mugs and water purification tablets. UNICEF remains at the forefront to support the delivery of essential as well as COVID-19 related health services.
UNICEF is also planning to provide further support for landslide and flood victims.
UNICEF is on the ground, working in close coordination with respective governments and humanitarian partners to scale up its responses and support the immediate needs of affected children and their families, but the response is complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated containment and prevention efforts. Measures such as physical distancing and hand-washing need to be observed to minimise risk of infections among affected populations, especially those in emergency shelters, read the release.
Many areas remain inaccessible due to damage caused to roads and bridges, and other transport infrastructures.
The most urgent needs for children are clean water, hygiene supplies to prevent the spread of disease, food supplies and safe places in evacuation centres for children to play, it suggested.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADI, JULY 24 After the last COVID-19 infected person undergoing treatment was discharged a few days ago, the isolation ward of the COVID-19 temporary hospital run by the Seti Provincial Hospital is now empty. According to the provincial hospital information officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha, t Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 24 A model holding and isolation centre has been set up in Kailali’s Dhangadi, targeting female citizens. The sub-metropolis has brought into operation the female holding and isolation centre from yesterday. The holding and isolation centre was jointly inaugurated by Dhanga Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 24 Tej Bahadur Gurung, 80, was swept away by Seti Canal at Pokhara’s Dhikalethar today. Gurung, who had left home at 7:30am, was found dead at the source of Duikula in Pokhara-13 at 8:00am, according to District Police Office, Kaski. Kanchha Gurung, 76, of Chumnabri Rural Mu Read More...
As per latest reports, the floods and landslides have not affected paddy plantation badly this year KATHMANDU, JULY 24 The recent incessant rainfall across the country has destroyed millions of property and claimed a number of lives. The floods and landslides have also affected fertile Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 24 Different ministries and agencies under various ministries have been found to have procured different goods and utilities worth over Rs 72 billion without any bidding process. The recently unveiled 57th annual report of the Office of Auditor General (OAG), which is based on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 24 Gold price in the domestic market hit a record high of Rs 95,800 per tola today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price reached a new peak today going up by Rs 1,300 a tola overnight. On Thursday, gold was at prev Read More...
China responds to order to close Houston consulate US says Houston consulate a hub ofspying Relations soured by a range of issues SeniorChinese diplomat blames US for state of ties BEIJING/HOUSTON: China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in respo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Despite the ongoing pandemic, people in most of the parts of the country are observing Naag Panchami today. It is believed that this day onwards, rain will gradually subside to bring sunnier days. Naag Panchami is the festivity which is marked on Shrawan Shukla Panchami (fifth da Read More...