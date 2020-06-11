Monsoon to be delayed by some days

KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has said the monsoon will shortly begin within a few days as all ‘favourable conditions’ are active to bring monsoon into the country. The monsoon normally begins from June 10 in Nepal and withdraws on September 23 as per the research of the MFD in over 30 years.
But this has been delayed by some days this year. Meteorologist Bibhuti Pokharel of MFD said the monsoon system is travelling from the northern part of the Bay of Bengal in India and will enter the country within a few days through Darjeeling.
“It will take a couple of more days for the active monsoon trough to spread across the country,” Pokharel said. She added that favourable conditions for monsoon like formation of high and low pressure area and east-west trough had started forming.
Monsoon lasts for an average of 105 days in the country and is responsible for an average of 80 per cent of total annual rainfall.
The MFD has also forecast some pre-monsoon rain in Surkhet of Karnali Province, some places of Province 5, Gandaki Province and Bagmati Province.
