More Nepalis abroad contract COVID-19

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8

Nepalis living in two countries have tested positive for COVID-19 since the emergence of the second wave of the deadly virus.

A press release issued by Non-resident Nepalis Association today said Nepalis living in Austria and Czech Republic were infected with the contagion last week. With this, Nepalis in 44 foreign countries have contracted the virus. According to NRNA, 544 more Nepalis living abroad tested positive for the virus last week, compared to 1,163 recovery cases.

Till date, 44,113 Nepalis have been infected with the contagion in 44 foreign countries. Of them, 40,728 have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate is 92 per cent. Death of 284 Nepalis has been reported from 19 countries. A clinically recovered COVID patient should test negative for the virus twice in the gap of at least 24 hours.

NRNA health committee Coordinator Dr Sanjeev Sapkota said new COVID cases were detected among Nepalis living in Austria, Czech Republic, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark last week. Austria and Czech Republic had first reported the COVID cases among Nepalis.

One more Nepali died of the contagion in Saudi Arabia last week, taking the death toll of Nepalis living abroad to 285 in 18 countries.

NRNA has appealed to all Nepalis living abroad to take precautionary measures against the disease by avoiding gatherings and unnecessary travel. It has also advised the Nepali community to maintain social distance and compulsorily wear surgical mask in public transport and crowded places. NRNA said as many as 126,989 stranded Nepalis were rescued from 33 countries and sent home, in association with the Government of Nepal and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad, till date.

