More than 1,150 cops contract COVID-19

Kathmandu, August 24

As many as 1,153 police personnel across the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

Among them, the highest number — 186 personnel have tested positive for the virus in police headquarters, Naxal. Similarly, 86 police personnel working at various police stations inside the valley have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Among the infected, 732 active cases are undergoing treatment at hospitals and isolation centres. The remaining, 421 have been discharged after recovery.

SSP Kuber Kadayat, spokesperson for Nepal Police, said all of those personnel are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the seven provinces.

Of them, 153 are undergoing treatment in Province 1; 131 in Province 2; 42 in Bagmati Province, 28 in Gandaki Province, 79 in Province 5; 16 in Karnali, and 13 in Sudurpaschim Province. The remaining, 270 active cases are undergoing treatment at Balambu-based Nepal APF Hospital and other hospitals inside the valley.

The APF Hospital, which has been turned into COV- ID-19 hospital, has capacity to treat over 300 patients.

