Most border points closed in Province 2

Janakpurdham, March 22

Majority of border points in the eight districts of Province 2 linked with India have been closed down.

Though some border points are open, most of them have closed due to the Janata curfew in India today. The curfew had its impact on markets on the Nepali side.

All the border points were shut in Parsa today. People from the Nepali side were not allowed to enter India after the latter closed its border points.

All border points were shuttered in Bara. Though people were allowed to enter Nepal after health check-up, all border points were shut in the district today, according to Bara DAO.

Rautahat CDO Basudev Ghimire said all eight border points were shut in the district.

The closure of Bairganiya border point has adversely affected the market at Gaurnagar.

Sarlahi CDO Mohan Bahadur GC said a high alert was put in place along the border area.

“We have set up health desks at border points to check the temperature of people entering Nepal and are sending suspected people to the district hospital immediately,” said CDO GC.

Out of nine border points, eight were closed in Saptari.

Only Kunauli customs point alone is open, said CDO Sunil Khanal. ‘Though India has imposed janata curfew, we have allowed people’s movement through the border point for medical check-up only,” said CDO Khanal.

Of the six border points, four were closed in Siraha, as per Siraha CDO Saroj Guragain.

Madar Khato and Thadi border points, however, were open.

Twelve health desks were set up at six border points of Mahottari.

Vehicular movement was halted via all other border points except Bhitthamod, said CDO Surya Bahadur Khatri.

