Most Siraha prison inmates infected with COVID-19

SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 17
A majority of inmates in Siraha prison have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Of the total 599 inmates, 509 have tested positive for the virus in PCR tests conducted at different times.
One of the main reasons behind the mass infection is the high number of inmates. The prison facility with capacity to accommodate only 150 persons is currently housing 599 inmates.
The impossibility of maintaining p A majority of inmates in Siraha prison have been diagnosed with COVID-19.hysical distance in the prison has led to mass transmission of the virus among inmates.
“Along with the high number of inmates, the prison also lacks open space and basic facilities such as taps and latrines. All these factors further aggravated the situation and caused the infection to spread rapidly,” said the prison’s acting chief Babita Mahato.
She added some of the persons who tested positive had developed cough and fever.
According to Chief District Officer Pradeepraj Kandel, on a single day yesterday, 259 tested positive for the virus.
“With most of the inmates contracting the virus, we have been compelled to turn the entire prison into an isolation centre,” said the CDO.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 18, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. Eli Lilly announced the results Wednesday in a pr Read More...
PENSACOLA: Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep Sou Read More...
AMMAN: Syria is experiencing worsening gasoline shortages as a result of tougher US sanctions disrupting crucial fuel imports, its oil minister said on Wednesday, the latest crisis to hit the war-devastated country’s crumbling economy. The Caesar Act - the toughest US sanctions which came into fo Read More...
ILAM, SEPTEMBER 16 Suryodaya Municipality has pledged to provide a law-stipulated price for green tea leaves while responding to the demand of distraught tea farmers for the same. The industrialists have not paid the price of tea leaves to farmers in accordance with the standards set by the Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 16 Fifty-four people trying to go to India via an illegal route were rescued from Khadaichako border point of Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, last night. Police have arrested two persons for helping others to go to India. The Nepal-India border has been sealed due Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 16 Myagdi District Administration Office has taken action against people organising a fair at Takam of Dhawalagiri Rural Municipality. DSP Kiran Jung Kunwar said the DAO had made three senior members of Safal Tole Sudhar Club pay fine for organising the fair with cr Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 16 One person died and 28 were taken ill after eating food at a sraddha rituals, at Malakheti of Godawari Municipality, Kailali. Of the 28 taken ill, the condition of five is said to be critical. Surendra Bohora, 18, who was admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital die Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 16 Youths affiliated to the local Unity Group established a food bank at Dumre in Tanahun district. The food bank was established keeping the poor people and their plight during the pandemic in mind. Coordinator of the group Bikram Gurung said the food bank was e Read More...