Most Siraha prison inmates infected with COVID-19

SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 17

A majority of inmates in Siraha prison have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of the total 599 inmates, 509 have tested positive for the virus in PCR tests conducted at different times.

One of the main reasons behind the mass infection is the high number of inmates. The prison facility with capacity to accommodate only 150 persons is currently housing 599 inmates.

The impossibility of maintaining p A majority of inmates in Siraha prison have been diagnosed with COVID-19.hysical distance in the prison has led to mass transmission of the virus among inmates.

“Along with the high number of inmates, the prison also lacks open space and basic facilities such as taps and latrines. All these factors further aggravated the situation and caused the infection to spread rapidly,” said the prison’s acting chief Babita Mahato.

She added some of the persons who tested positive had developed cough and fever.

According to Chief District Officer Pradeepraj Kandel, on a single day yesterday, 259 tested positive for the virus.

“With most of the inmates contracting the virus, we have been compelled to turn the entire prison into an isolation centre,” said the CDO.

