Most wanted fugitive nabbed

Nepalgunj, June 23

Police have nabbed a fugitive who was on the police’s most wanted list.

Police arrested Rajesh Yadav from his home in Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, at 03:00 am today. Yadav faces a number of charges including murder, abduction, attempt to murder and bomb blast in the district.

He was affiliated to an underground outfit Tarai Janatantrik Mukti Morhca led by Jwala Singh for the past ten years. Police also recovered one sword and one knife from Yadav’s bed.

Banke District Court had sentenced Yadav to four years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 for threatening to abduct Tribhuvan Prasad Kurmi for ransom on 1 March 2015. Yadav was also sentenced to six months in jail by the court for causing explosion at Prakash Adhikari’s factory located at then Ganapur-9 on 4 December 2015.

Police said Yadav was involved in many other incidents of murder, abduction and ransom, arms and ammunition and explosion cases.

Organising a press meet on the premises of District Police Office yesterday, SP Om Bahadur Rana had presented his work plan and pledged to deal with criminals and crime very strictly in the district. He had warned that he would not spare anyone involved in flesh trade, gambling, looting and black marketing.

