Most wanted fugitive nabbed

Nepalgunj, June 23
Police have nabbed a fugitive who was on the police’s most wanted list.
Police arrested Rajesh Yadav from his home in Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, at 03:00 am today. Yadav faces a number of charges including murder, abduction, attempt to murder and bomb blast in the district.
He was affiliated to an underground outfit Tarai Janatantrik Mukti Morhca led by Jwala Singh for the past ten years. Police also recovered one sword and one knife from Yadav’s bed.
Banke District Court had sentenced Yadav to four years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 for threatening to abduct Tribhuvan Prasad Kurmi for ransom on 1 March 2015. Yadav was also sentenced to six months in jail by the court for causing explosion at Prakash Adhikari’s factory located at then Ganapur-9 on 4 December 2015.
Police said Yadav was involved in many other incidents of murder, abduction and ransom, arms and ammunition and explosion cases.
Organising a press meet on the premises of District Police Office yesterday, SP Om Bahadur Rana had presented his work plan and pledged to deal with criminals and crime very strictly in the district. He had warned that he would not spare anyone involved in flesh trade, gambling, looting and black marketing.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU On June 11, the government relaxed the ongoing lockdown despite Nepal continuing to register new coronavirus cases. The decision was made to alleviate humanitarian and economic crisis. The lockdown is being eased in different phases. With the easing, a few private businesses includin Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s paltry crowd for his weekend campaign rally in Oklahoma raises new questions about politics in the age of coronavirus: Maybe pandemic-scarred Americans just aren’t ready to risk exposure for close-up engagement in the 2020 presidential election. Only about Read More...
DHAKA: New Zealand's test tour of Bangladesh has been postponed due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Tuesday. Kane Williamson's side were due to arrive in August for the two-match series as part of the ICC World Test Champion Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus transmission tally has crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday with the confirmation of 538 new cases. As of today, 10,099 cases have been reported, according to the Health Ministry. Likewise, according to the latest update, 76 people -- 68 males and eight females -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus infection death toll has advanced to 24 on Tuesday with the confirmation of yet another death. A 45-year-old man from Dullu-3, Dailekh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Surkhet Provincial Hospital passed away on Monday evening. He was transferred to Surkhet H Read More...
LONDON: The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world. The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates Read More...
WELLINGTON: The number of global coronavirus cases continued to surge Tuesday in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilized or dropped in parts of Western Europe. India has been recording about 15,000 new infections each day, and som Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagn Read More...