Mother killed, daughter rescued in Syangja landslide

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A woman died while her daughter sustained injuries after landslide debris buried their house in Galyang Municipality-10 of Syangja district on Tuesday night.

According to police, rainfall triggered landslip fell onto their house at around 1:00 am last night, killing 52-year-old Maya Saru (52) and injuring her 20-year-old daughter Narayani Saru.

Locals rescued the daughter alive from under the debris only in the morning, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Adhikari at District Police Office, Syangja.

The landslide occurred some 25 metres above the victims’ house, added DSP Adhikari.

Injured Narayani is undergoing treatment at Waling-based Primary Health Centre.

