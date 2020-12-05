Mountain flights resume after eight months

KATHMANDU: Mountain flights have resumed today after eight months of closure owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two private domestic airlines — Buddha Air and Yeti Airlines — resumed their mountain flights targeting domestic tourists. Buddha Air conducted three flights, one ATR-72 and two ATR-42, carrying 150 passengers. Similarly, Yeti Airlines flew 92 passengers in two flights for the mountain viewing.
The two airline companies will conduct mountain flights every Saturday. They said, number of flights would increase once they draw more passengers.
Spokesperson at Yeti Airlines, Sudarshan Bartaula, said the bookings for additional flights were good.
The current season is suitable for mountain flights.
