Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Dhading district has been affected by landslides following incessant rainfall for the last few days, also putting the area at the risk of a probable flood.

Due to landslides across several points along the Prithvi Highway, road sections have been swept away disrupting vehicular movement, thereby cutting off the link between the capital and the highway.

The Mauwakhola bridge that lies at the border of Chitwan and Dhading has collapsed, particularly the section that lies towards Dhading.

Dhading hit-hard by monsoon disaster

At least six households have been swept away by landslides that occurred in Gajuri Rural Municipality-2, in which a 19-year-old has been reported missing while another man sustained critical injuries.

According to Spokesperson of the District Police Office (DPO), DSP Rupak Khadka, the search for the missing girl is ongoing. Meanwhile, the injured man is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital, he added.

Similarly, an eight-year-old girl child who has been injured consequential to the Rorang Municipality-8 mudslides has been admitted at the Hospital facility.

It has been learnt that as many as four vehicles have been buried in the landslide that ran between Hugdi Khola and Bandrebhir road section, confirmed the DPO. Furthermore, two other vehicles have been engulfed by the swollen Trishuli river.

The police personnel and local levels have urged the public residing in high-risk areas to remain on high-alert as fear of potential flood and landslides looms in the district, owing to uninterrupted downpour since Sunday night.

