Murdered ASI BK’s kin stage rally in Dhangadi

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 19

Family members and relatives of ASI Govind BK, who was found murdered, today staged a rally demanding action against those involved in the murder, in Dhangadi.

The rally that started from Chauraha ended at Dhangadi District Administration Office.

ASI BK’s kin and locals have put forward a charter of demands. Their demands include giving ASI BK martyr’s status, compensation to the victim’s family from the provincial and federal government, full payment of salary and allowance for 16 years, free education for the ASI’s children and punishment for the guilty. They also demanded that the Temporary Police Post where the ASI worked be renamed ASI Govind BK. Agitating family members and relatives warned of stern protest if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, BK’s family members agreed to receive the body after they reached agreement at the DAO. The meeting decided to provide a job for one member of the deceased’s family, education for his daughter till she reaches 21 years of age and also to hand over insurance money. The body has been kept at Seti Provincial Hospital.

The body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem.

A team from Central Investigation Bureau led by a DSP has reached Dhangadi to investigate the murder, according to Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, SSP Mukesh Kumar Singh. The name of the investigating officer has been kept confidential, SSP Singh added.

Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, Kailali District Police Office and Kanchanpur District Police Office have deployed separate teams for investigation.

ASI Govind BK and Constable Ram Bahadur Saud had gone missing when they went out for patrolling at 8:30pm on Saturday. ASI BK was found dead in the Mohana River. His body had deep cuts on the neck. The constable is still missing.

Locals have carried out a search operation for missing constable Ram Bahadur Saud. Locals from Fulnaiya Basti of Jugeda at Dhangadi sub-metropolis are searching for the constable along with police, said a local. They are searching for the constable in the Mohana River, Sukuti Nala and the nearby sugarcane field, among other places. Police personnel have stepped up efforts to search for the missing constable.

