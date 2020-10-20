Murdered ASI BK’s kin stage rally in Dhangadi

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 19
Family members and relatives of ASI Govind BK, who was found murdered, today staged a rally demanding action against those involved in the murder, in Dhangadi.
The rally that started from Chauraha ended at Dhangadi District Administration Office.
ASI BK’s kin and locals have put forward a charter of demands. Their demands include giving ASI BK martyr’s status, compensation to the victim’s family from the provincial and federal government, full payment of salary and allowance for 16 years, free education for the ASI’s children and punishment for the guilty. They also demanded that the Temporary Police Post where the ASI worked be renamed ASI Govind BK. Agitating family members and relatives warned of stern protest if their demands were not met.
Meanwhile, BK’s family members agreed to receive the body after they reached agreement at the DAO. The meeting decided to provide a job for one member of the deceased’s family, education for his daughter till she reaches 21 years of age and also to hand over insurance money. The body has been kept at Seti Provincial Hospital.
The body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem.
A team from Central Investigation Bureau led by a DSP has reached Dhangadi to investigate the murder, according to Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, SSP Mukesh Kumar Singh. The name of the investigating officer has been kept confidential, SSP Singh added.
Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, Kailali District Police Office and Kanchanpur District Police Office have deployed separate teams for investigation.
ASI Govind BK and Constable Ram Bahadur Saud had gone missing when they went out for patrolling at 8:30pm on Saturday. ASI BK was found dead in the Mohana River. His body had deep cuts on the neck. The constable is still missing.
Locals have carried out a search operation for missing constable Ram Bahadur Saud. Locals from Fulnaiya Basti of Jugeda at Dhangadi sub-metropolis are searching for the constable along with police, said a local. They are searching for the constable in the Mohana River, Sukuti Nala and the nearby sugarcane field, among other places. Police personnel have stepped up efforts to search for the missing constable.
A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi on Sunday as part of a campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged election two years ago. The mass demonstration in Karachi was Read More...
Travel & Tourism is one of the world’s largest economic sectors, supporting one in 10 jobs (330 million) worldwide, and generating 10.3% of global GDP. Over the past five years, one in four new jobs were created by the sector, making Travel & Tourism the best partner for governments to ge Read More...
DHANGADHI: The family members of police personnel who was killed in an ambush on Saturday night are still in a state of shock. Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Govinda BK was killed in an ambush set up by smugglers on the night of October 17. He had taken the charge of police post based in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DCSCP) has collected revenue of over Rs 7.8 million in fines from businesspersons selling substandard goods and operating business illegally. The department had carried out a market monitoring in Kathmandu Valley from Sept Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Public Service Commission has decided to postpone all scheduled written examinations until further notice citing the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Issuing a notice, the PSC has stated that all written exams scheduled by the Commission from November 1 have been halted for the present Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,790 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 136,036, on Monday. There are currently 40,778 active cases of infection while 4,470 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country. A total of 2,335 people who h Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has stated that the "emergency curfew" notice disseminated through a Short Message Service (SMS) and circulating on social media on Monday morning was a hoax. Issuing a press release today, MoHA said that the notice was false, misguiding, baseless, Read More...