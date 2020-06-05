Nepal | June 05, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Myanmar Air Force aircraft brings in Nepalis stranded abroad

Myanmar Air Force aircraft brings in Nepalis stranded abroad

Published: June 05, 2020 1:52 pm On: Nepal
Suresh Chaudhary
Share Now:

KATHMANDU:  A Myanmar Air Force aircraft carrying stranded Nepali nationals, has arrived in Kathmandu this morning.

According to Spokesperson at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Dev Chandra Lal Karna, Myanmar Air Force (MAF 003) aircraft, Fokker 70, carrying 26 Nepalis landed at the airport at around 11:00 am today.

The flight has brought back home the people corresponding to the government’s plan to evacuate Nepalis stranded abroad.

Stranded Nepali citizens from Myanmar arrive on a chartered flight at Tribhuvan Interntional Airport on the 74th day of nationwide lockdown in Kathmandu, on Friday, June 05, 2020. The government has set a target of rescuing around 40,000 Nepalis stranded abroad in the first phase. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

According to TIA Spokesperson Karna, an Air Arabia flight from the United Arab Emirates too will land at the TIA  at around 3:00 pm today.

As the government has yet to finalise the issues regarding holding centres, immigration and flight schedules, the actual repatriation process will begin from June 10.

Eight aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalaya Airlines have been designated to operate from June 10 on one-aircraft-one-destination basis, according to joint secretary at MoCTCA, Suresh Acharya.

Stranded Nepali citizens from Myanmar arrive on a chartered flight at Tribhuvan Interntional Airport on the 74th day of government t imposed lockdown in Kathmandu, on Friday, June 05, 2020. The government has set a target of rescuing around 40,000 Nepalis stranded abroad in the first phase. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

The evacuation process will be carried out giving top priority to those who have been granted amnesty, whose visas have expired, who have been staying in repatriation centres, who have already received permission to return home, who have lost relatives in Nepal or need to return for attending last rites and other such functions in memory of the departed and lastly, those who have lost their jobs.

The government has set a target of rescuing around 40,000 Nepalis stranded abroad in the first phase.

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Over 60 new coronavirus-cases reported in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT: Sixty-five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified on Thursday in Rautahat district, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu and Provincial Labo Read More...

Nisarga cyclone to influence weather in Nepal, snowfall expected in high altitude regions

KATHMANDU: Meteorological Forecasting Division has made a forecast that the weather will remain cloudy, with chances of rainfall throughout Nepal for the next three days. The changes in the weather have been attributed to the Nisarga cyclone, an indirect impact of it to be precise, that developed in Read More...

Opinion: How to raise empowered daughters

KATHMANDU: How do you raise a strong girl and what does that mean? First and foremost, strong girls grow up feeling secure. They learn to take action, make positive choices for themselves and do positive things for others. They take a critical view of the world around them, express their true emotio Read More...

Nepal's single-day cases cross 300 for the first time, tally hits 2,634

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health has reported 334 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634. This is the first time that single day cases have crossed the 300-mark. Of the newly infected, 319 are males and 15 females. In total, 2,450 males and 184 fem Read More...

VIDEO: Nepal’s Covid-19 count leaps to 2,634; death-toll reaches 10

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Thursday, confirmed that 334 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634. READ HERE: Nepal’s single-day cases cross 300 for the first time, tally hits 2,634 In grim milestone, Nepal logs Read More...

In Pictures: Shops reopen but.. oh customers, where art thou?

Shopkeepers wait for customers after stores re-open amid nationwide lockdown in New Road, Kathmandu, on Thursday, June 04, 2020. Read More...

Nepal to witness penumbral lunar eclipse Friday, excitement building for Strawberry moon sighting

KATHMANDU: Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa will witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, on June 5-6 when the Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, a Norwegian online portal, the Penumbral luna Read More...

In grim milestone, Nepal logs tenth coronavirus death on Thursday

KATHMANDU: In grim milestone, Nepal has logged another coronavirus death on Thursday, which has taken the national Covid-19 death toll to ten. A 45-year-old man from Palpa who was placed in a quarantine facility in the district upon returning from India five days ago, passed away on Tuesday. He b Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times