Myanmar Air Force aircraft brings in Nepalis stranded abroad

KATHMANDU: A Myanmar Air Force aircraft carrying stranded Nepali nationals, has arrived in Kathmandu this morning.
According to Spokesperson at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Dev Chandra Lal Karna, Myanmar Air Force (MAF 003) aircraft, Fokker 70, carrying 26 Nepalis landed at the airport at around 11:00 am today.
The flight has brought back home the people corresponding to the government’s plan to evacuate Nepalis stranded abroad.
According to TIA Spokesperson Karna, an Air Arabia flight from the United Arab Emirates too will land at the TIA at around 3:00 pm today.
As the government has yet to finalise the issues regarding holding centres, immigration and flight schedules, the actual repatriation process will begin from June 10.
Eight aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalaya Airlines have been designated to operate from June 10 on one-aircraft-one-destination basis, according to joint secretary at MoCTCA, Suresh Acharya.
The evacuation process will be carried out giving top priority to those who have been granted amnesty, whose visas have expired, who have been staying in repatriation centres, who have already received permission to return home, who have lost relatives in Nepal or need to return for attending last rites and other such functions in memory of the departed and lastly, those who have lost their jobs.
The government has set a target of rescuing around 40,000 Nepalis stranded abroad in the first phase.
RAUTAHAT: Sixty-five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified on Thursday in Rautahat district, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu and Provincial Labo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Meteorological Forecasting Division has made a forecast that the weather will remain cloudy, with chances of rainfall throughout Nepal for the next three days. The changes in the weather have been attributed to the Nisarga cyclone, an indirect impact of it to be precise, that developed in Read More...
KATHMANDU: How do you raise a strong girl and what does that mean? First and foremost, strong girls grow up feeling secure. They learn to take action, make positive choices for themselves and do positive things for others. They take a critical view of the world around them, express their true emotio Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health has reported 334 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634. This is the first time that single day cases have crossed the 300-mark. Of the newly infected, 319 are males and 15 females. In total, 2,450 males and 184 fem Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Thursday, confirmed that 334 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634. READ HERE: Nepal’s single-day cases cross 300 for the first time, tally hits 2,634 In grim milestone, Nepal logs Read More...
Shopkeepers wait for customers after stores re-open amid nationwide lockdown in New Road, Kathmandu, on Thursday, June 04, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa will witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, on June 5-6 when the Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, a Norwegian online portal, the Penumbral luna Read More...
KATHMANDU: In grim milestone, Nepal has logged another coronavirus death on Thursday, which has taken the national Covid-19 death toll to ten. A 45-year-old man from Palpa who was placed in a quarantine facility in the district upon returning from India five days ago, passed away on Tuesday. He b Read More...