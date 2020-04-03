NAC flight brings in medical equipment from China; another returns from Australia

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two wide-body aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation — Airbus (A330-200) — have returned from Guangzhou of China and Australia, respectively.

The chartered flight carrying medical equipment from Guangzhou landed in Kathmandu at 2:57 am while another aircraft that returned from Australia landed at 11:18 pm last night in Tribhuvan International Airport, according to NAC’s operations department chief Deepu Juharchan.

A group of private sector businesses, including Chaudhary Foundation and Norvic Hospital, had chartered the flight to bring necessary medical equipment from China after the government allowed the private sector to bring in kit to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Nepal.

Earlier on March 30, the government had imported medical kits from China through Omni Group, the company which was awarded the contract to supply necessary emergency materials to the government.

The company had brought around 50,000 coronavirus testing kits, 100,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), and 100,000 pairs of gloves, 80,000 units of masks and 1,500 infrared thermometers via chartered flight of Nepal Airlines.

Meanwhile, the aircraft that returned from Australia had flown to Australian Brisbane City via Malaysia carrying a total of 257 stranded passengers, including Australians and New Zealanders.

