Name of Province 3, its capital delayed for best decision: CM Poudel

Prakash Dahal

HEUTAUDA: Province 3 Chief Minister Dormani Poudel said the decision regarding province name and its capital has been delayed as these are important issues that cannot be rushed. He, however, gave the assurance that name and capital of the province would be finalised soon.



In a meeting with Gandaki Province Speaker Netranath Adhikari and team, at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, on Tuesday, CM Poudel said these issues will be addressed at the provincial assembly soon. CM Poudel indicated that the names have nearly been finalised and that they would be announced during a provincial assembly meeting soon.

He said they would hold discussions with all stakeholders before announcing the province name and its headquarters.

Earlier, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal had indicated to keep Hetauda as the province capital and ‘Bagmati’ the province name.

The Chief Minister insisted that to achieve prosperity, the government will have to adapt to new and scientific ways to see results. “Progress doesn’t necessarily mean pitched roads and huge houses. Thinking and consciousness of society are also necessary for the country’s progress.”

Poudel stressed the need to put more emphasis on introducing electric buses to reduce pollution, construction of tunnels, universities, teaching hospitals, police stations, nursing schools, among others. “Results will be visible in a year from now,” he said.

Speaker of Gandaki Province Netranath Adhikari said that discussions were held as an attempt to collectively seek solutions to the problems faced by various provinces.

Speaker of Province 3 Sanukumar Shrestha said he was happy to share experiences with the representatives of Gandaki Province.



