National Assembly chair inspects Ramgram Stupa, Panditpur

PARASI, DECEMBER 3
National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina made onsite inspection of antique Buddhist pilgrimage sites – Ramgram Stupa and Panditpur.
Timilsina observed the Stupa located at Ramgram Municipality and Panditpur area in ward 18 of Ramgram, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta-West) today.
It is to be noted that Ramgram Stupa remains the only intact and original site containing relics of Gautam Buddha. Panditpur is renowned as the capital of antique Koliya republic and possibly the maternal home of Lord Buddha.
Saying that the two archaeologically important areas are lagging behind in development, Timilasina expressed special interest in the development of the antique territory.
On the occasion, Ramgram Municipality Mayor Narendra Gupta shed light on the initiatives taken for the development of both archaeologically important area.
According to Lumbini Development Trust, the Koliya Kingdom, of the then eight states, had constructed a stupa keeping the cremated remains of Shakya King Buddha after Buddha’s Mahaparinirvana. It is also narrated that Buddha’s cremated remains were divided and distributed among the princes of states. Each of the princes had built a stupa at or near the capital city within which the respective portion of the ashes were enshrined.
Some 300 years later, Emperor Ashoka opened seven of these stupas and removed the Buddha relics (his goal was to redistribute the relics among 84,000 stupas he planned to construct throughout the Maurya Empire).
According to legend, the Serpent King guarded the Ramgram stupa and prevented Ashoka from unearthing the relic. Rampgram Stupa was discovered in 1899 and LDT has been designated for its conservation.
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 2 The district authority of Rautahat has decided to close more than half a dozen crusher plants operating illegally in different parts of the district. The decision was taken by a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee convened in the District Administration Office of Read More...
It’s hard to gauge the magnitude of the paedophilia problem but is said to have increased after the 2015 earthquake In the last few years, more than a dozen foreigners have been arrested for paedophilia in the country, the latest being a 60-year-old Frenchman, Christia Serge Henri Nougaret, from Read More...
If finance ministers fail to help prioritise water and sanitation, the consequences could affect societies for generations. Financial decision-makers must create an enabling environment by investing in institutions and people, and mobilising new sources of finance, such as taxes, tariffs, transfers, Read More...
Until now, in Nepal, policy-making process has been a top down approach, assuming that it has a homogeneous context all across the country. However, this is not true because there is great variation across the country in terms of geography, culture and language. One example in this regard is t Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has demanded the government to remove double taxation system citing that the taxes levied by the federal and provincial governments have dampened the spirits of the private sector. According to FNCCI, dou Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 A new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries. Among the affected groups, women and lower paid workers hav Read More...
KATHMANDU: The share market bull edged near the 2,100-point mark on Wednesday, surging by 3.53 per cent or 70.62 points to close at a new high of 2,071.02 points. Sensitive index jumped 3.19 per cent or 12.25 points to 396.04 points and float rose by 2.86 per cent or 3.86 points to 139.21 points. Read More...