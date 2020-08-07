Nationwide COVID-19 tally crosses 22k with 464 new cases detected on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 464 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide count to 22,214.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 7,926 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 106 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the contagion 425 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 15,814.

As of today, there are 6,330 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Khotang, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, and Rukum West. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Five more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 70.

On Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 21,750 with 360 new recorded cases.

