Kathmandu valley’s COVID-19 tally at all-time high with over 100 cases detected in a day

KATHMANDU: As many as 106 cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day tally recorded.
Of the 106 cases, 92 cases were identified in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur reported ten infections. Likewise, four cases were detected in Bhaktapur district.
The results were obtained through PCR tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital, Star Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital, BIDH Lab, HAMS Hospital, Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital, and Surya Health Care.
With the recent additions, Kathmandu district’s coronavirus case count stands at 765 while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur’s total cases have reached 133 and 81, respectively.
The total cases of infection so far in all three districts of the valley stands at 979.
Kathmandu district is among the five districts in the country with over 500 active cases of infection, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
