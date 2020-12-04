NC leader Paudel inaugurates bridge

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, DECEMBER 3

Finally, senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel has inaugurated the controversial Talghare motorable bridge.

Following yesterday’s clash, hundreds of Nepali Congress cadres intent on getting the bridge inaugurated by their leader marched to the bridge site today. Police personnel simply retreated.

NC cadres gathered at the inauguration site and chanted slogans against the government.

The 45-metre-long bridge Paudel inaugurated joins Dumsichaur, Ranigaun and Hidigaun of Byas Municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Paudel described yesterday’s incident as a blot on federalism.

“It’s apparent that the communist party can’t save the country, so it’s high time the NC came to lead the country,” he said.

“I came to inaugurate the bridge as I was invited. I hereby ask the communist government not to do anything to hinder development works in future,” Paudel said.

Various other NC leaders including former minister Shankar Bhandari, central member Pradip Poudel, Govind Bhattarai and youth leader Dhrub Wagle also spoke on the occasion and warned that they wouldn’t keep mum if the government tried to impose totalitarianism in the country.

Earlier, as NC leader Poudel was preparing to inaugurate the bridge project, ruling party local leaders had pressured the administration to prevent the scheduled inauguration of the development project by a rival party leader.

