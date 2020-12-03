Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba today said that NC always respects the courage and crucial contributions made by people with disabilities in Nepalâ€™s democratic movements.

In a message extended on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Deuba called for the participation and representation of persons with disabilities in the stateâ€™s decisive apparatus.

The NC President said that the Constitution of Nepal has ensured political, social and cultural rights to the persons with disabilities. He said that his party will constantly stand by rights of people with disabilities for a dignified life for such people along with the better provision of education, health care, employment and social security for them.

Deuba has extended his best wishes calling the stakeholders to best utilise the inherent capacity, expertise, skills and qualifications of the persons with disabilities for the countryâ€™s economic and social transformation.

The United Nations (UN) has been marking this day since 1981 while Nepal began observing this day since 1992.

