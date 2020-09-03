KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, today.
A meeting of the party secretariat decided to endorse Gautam’s name for the vacant position at the NA and asked the government to nominate him for the same.
Read Also: Finance Minister Khatiwada likely to lose ministerial berth with Gautam’s nomination
Party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa confirmed that Gautam’s name has been endorsed for the vacant NA member position as per the party’s decision.
There was a huge ruckus in the ruling party back in February surrounding Gautam’s appointment to the parliament. Gautam was then ‘courted’ by the two warring factions of the party to stand on their sides to strengthen their respective agendas.
Initially batting for the Dahal-Nepal-Khanal faction, Gautam at one point switched sides joining PM Oli. However, he later retracted his ties with Oli and moved back to Dahal faction.
There were even talks of making constitutional amendments facilitating a National Assembly member to become a Prime Minister in a bid to lure Gautam. However, that chapter was closed midway between heightening tension between the warring sides in the party.
Finance Minister Khatiwada likely to exit government
As Gautam will now join the NA, it is likely that Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatriwada will lose his ministerial berth in the coming days.
After resigning on completion of his tenure, he was reappointed the Minister of Finance with continued responsibility of Ministry of Communication and Information Technology by the government, the term for which is nearing expiry.
As per the constitution, the government can appoint a person outside of the parliament as a minister given that the appointee is inducted to the parliament within a period of six months.
LAMJUNG: The prohibitory order has been extended for another seven days from Wednesday, in Lamjung district. The seven-day prohibitory order extended by the District Administration Office will come into effect from 6:00 pm, on Wednesday. Prior to this, the DAO had imposed a five-day shutdown f Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, today released the revised airfare for regular flights for various destinations. Issuing a press statement today, Nepal Airlines said its attention has been drawn over the reports of the NA charging hefty air fare for regular flights resuming Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Minstry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) has issued a statement regarding fare of international flights to be operated in course evacuation of Nepalis stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 crisis since Wednesday. The Ministry stated that international airlines could charg Read More...
MANCHESTER: Mohammad Hafeez scored a scintillating unbeaten 86 as Pakistan held their nerve to defeat England by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 International at Old Trafford on Tuesday to tie the series 1-1. Sent into bat, Pakistan posted 190 for four in their 20 overs as Hafeez and de Read More...
STUTTGART: Bayern Munich's treble-winning season should feed the hunger for titles in the national team as Germany prepare to host Spain in their Nations League opener on Thursday, the Bavarian club's defender Niklas Suele said on Tuesday. Bayern won the domestic league and Cup double and also Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 A representative idol of the Living Goddess Kumari is placed inside a miniature chariot on Wednesday. Kumari Jatra, the chariot procession of the Kumari -- one of the most sought-after events during Yenyā -- will be missed this year as pandemic-lockdown in the valley prohi Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 The Parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance Committee has suggested that the government prepare a more effective strategic plan for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parliamentary committee’s suggestion comes amidst growing cases of COVID-19 t Read More...
Kathmandu, September 2 The government is planning to study the spread of coronavirus infection at the community-level. Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control Division at the Ministry of Health and Population is to carry out a study whether or not the COVID-19 infection has spread in commu Read More...