NCP must review by-election defeat, says senior leader Nepal

Hetauda, December 31

Senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has argued that the party should review its unexpected defeat during the recently held by-elections.

“Losing constituencies that were our strongholds was unexpected; the party must analyse the unexpected poll results and move ahead by identifying its weaknesses,” said the NCP leader, at a party programme here today.

“We have a permanent government at the helm now, so it’s time for all the political stakeholders in the country to move ahead hand-in-hand for development and prosperity, rather than bearing ill will against one another,” Nepal said. Nepal observed that the party and the government must break from the conventional approaches in their functioning in the changed context.

“I want to see the party as the number one party in the country, which will be possible only when the party moves ahead by strictly following its statute and the standard procedures,” he reasoned, saying that he felt sad at how committed and veteran leaders were being treated in the party.

NCP central member and Province 3 Chief Minister Dormani Poudel also spoke on the occasion thanking the party for running the government. “I am grateful to the party standing committee for facilitating the process of fixing the province headquarters and the name of Province 3; the government here will now fix these issues by mid-January,” he said.

Various other ruling party leaders, including central member Kedar Neupane, Makawanpur In-charge Birodh Khatiwada, Deputy In-charge Rameshwor Rana and Kumari Moktan and party central member and Province 3 Deputy in-charge Kashinath Adhikari also spoke on the occasion.

Some 665 members of the 19 ward committees of the party under Hetauda sub-metropolis were sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony for ward committee members today.

