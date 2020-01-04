NCP Province 3 parliamentary party meeting kicks off

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, January 3

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 3 parliamentary party meeting started in Hetauda today to discuss twin issues of finalising the name for the province and fixing its permanent headquarters.

Informing about the major agenda of the meeting, Chief Minister and NCP Parliamentary Party Leader Dormani Poudel called everyone to stand united to respect and uphold the party secretariat’s decision to name the province Bagmati and fix Hetauda as its provincial capital.

“The issues that have been the subjects of our talks all these months will be resolved unanimously within the party before tabling it in the Provincial Assembly on January 6,” said the CM, adding that the meeting would last till tomorrow.

It is important to note that following the NCP secretariat’s decision on the issues of province name and its headquarters and instruction to implement the decision, Province 3 government has already recommended the provincial chief to call to order a PA meeting for January 6.

Meanwhile, it has given rise to the discussion within the party over the secretariat’s act of dictating the provincial government on the issues that, according to the constitution, fall under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Assembly.

While some have defended the party’s high command’s act, others have criticised it, saying it was an act of ‘bigfooting’ in the Provincial Assembly’s jurisdiction.

As per the law, the proposals related to the issue of province headquarters and name must be rectified by two thirds majority of the Provincial Assembly to be valid.

So, it is said that the party is now preparing to table the proposal only after holding internal discussion at the province level.

The party meeting today also had the participation of officials of the province committee, including Province 3 In-charge Astalaxmi Shakya, Province Chairperson Narayan Dahal and Secretary Anand Pokhrel.

