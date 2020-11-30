NCP will not split says senior leader Khanal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Former Prime Minister and senior leader of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Jhala Nath Khanal today asserted that the party would not split under any circumstances.

While laying a foundation stone for the construction of a hospital building in Suryodaya Municipality in Illam district, leader Khanal warned not to take advantage of ongoing rift within the party.

He said referring to the current row in the party between the two chairmen–PM KP Sharma Oli and Executive Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

“An ongoing discussion within the party is in favour of unity and will further strengthen it,”” leader Khanal shared.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook