KATHMANDU: The sixth meeting of the ongoing session of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Standing Committee that had commenced earlier today, has ended inconclusively.

The meeting has been put off until a later date.

Party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is not present at the meeting as he had summoned a cabinet meeting around the same time.

The meeting which was originally scheduled to take off at 11:00 am was delayed as PM Oli left Baluwatar to pay a visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.

It is to be noted that NCP’s top-rung leaders had recently asked PM Oli to step down from his post reasoning that the government has been handling its responsibilities rather inefficiently.

The PM had recently caused quite a stir in national and international media by means of this controversial statement wherein he blamed Indian state apparatus for making attempts to oust him.

