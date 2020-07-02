KATHMANDU: The sixth meeting of the ongoing session of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Standing Committee that had commenced earlier today, has ended inconclusively.
The meeting has been put off until a later date.
Party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is not present at the meeting as he had summoned a cabinet meeting around the same time.
The meeting which was originally scheduled to take off at 11:00 am was delayed as PM Oli left Baluwatar to pay a visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.
The PM had recently caused quite a stir in national and international media by means of this controversial statement wherein he blamed Indian state apparatus for making attempts to oust him.
