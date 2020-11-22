NEA to import 250 MW of electricity from India for winter

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is all set to import up to 250 megawatt of electricity from India to ensure smooth supply of electricity during the winter.
The NEA had placed a request with the Government of India to procure electricity from December 1, 2020 to June next year.
According to the NEA’s Executive Director Hitendra Dev Shakya, Indian side had approved the request on Saturday.
Out of 250 MW electricity, 80 to 150 MW is needed for consumption for 24 hours while rest other to be used when needed.
Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, who also chairs NEA’s Board of Directors, had directed the NEA to ensure quality and smooth supply of electricity to its consumers.
The water level in the river recedes during the winter, especially during January, February and March leading to lesser generation of power in the hydro power projects across the country.
