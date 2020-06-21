Neighbours foil kidnap attempt

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, June 20

An attempt to kidnap a woman from Malahi Tole of Garuda Municipality-3 in Rautahat has failed.

A group of four youths had barged into the house of a woman at Malahi Tole when she was sitting inside with her kids at 9:00pm last night. The woman was forcefully taken out of her house. But, the abduction attempt went haywire after neighbours intervened.

The youths had tried to abduct the 35-years-old woman when her husband was away. “While I was with my kids, some youths barged into the house. They dragged me out of home. As I cried for help, neighbours came to my rescue,” she said.

The woman told the police the three youths were from Garuda Municipality and one was from Gadhimai Municipality.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Gaur Hospital. SP Rabiraj Khadka said an investigation into the incident was under way.

“Police have started investigating the incident. We will arrest the culprits soon,” said SP Khadka.

A 14-year-old girl from Baudhimai Municipality’s Kopawa village was abducted at gun point a month ago. But, police are yet to make any arrest.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

