SOLUKHUMBU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), the flag carrier of the country, has halted flights to Phaplu since September 29 affecting passengers and the transport of letters.
Letters weighing 42 kilograms at Solukhumbu District Post Office have been stuck as a result, said the NAC office chief Sita Duwadi. Staffs crunch is blamed for NAC’s failure to operate Kathmandu-Phaplu flights.
The NAC had been operating Kathmandu-Phaplu flights twice a week (Sunday and Tuesday). However, private airlines have been operating flights on the route.
Summit Air conducts regular Kathmandu-Phaplu flights on Sunday and Tuesday and Tara Air on Monday and Wednesday. There has been always a pressure of passengers travelling between the routes, said Mingmar Sherpa, chief of Summit Air, Phaplu.
However, the NAC has been operating flights between Kathmandu, Taplejung, Bhojpur and Khotang via its two aircraft, said the NAC.
BIRGUNJ: People were seen busy buying various items at the local market, during Chhath festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Thursday. Although various District Administration Offices in the country have prohibited the public celebration of the festiv Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday Till date, 1,633,559 tes Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia should stick with Joe Burns as David Warner's opening partner for next month's first test against India despite Will Pucovski's strong claims for that role, former captain Ricky Ponting has said. Victoria's Pucovski, 22, has broken into Australia's 17-man squad for the four-t Read More...
MUMBAI: India recorded 45,576 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday. The South Asian nation has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hit Read More...
MADRID: A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmann's former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi of having too much control at the club, say Read More...
LONDON: More than 56.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,348,720 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU: After the celebration of Dashain and Tihar festivals in Nepal, the Hindu community in the Mithila region and other parts of the country are now engaged in celebration of Chhath, a festival dedicated to Sun God. People are observing festivities in compliance with the government issued C Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The Spaniard has guided City to two Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup since his arrival Read More...