Nepal Airlines releases schedule of regular flights for September

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has released a schedule for international flights, adhering to the decision made by the government to resume its operations in few countries from September 1.

In the press release issued today, NAC mentioned that it would operate its regular flight in four countries in the month of September. The schedule is as follows.

Sector Flight Date Narita September 2, 16, 30 Dubai September 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 Kuala Lumpur September 6, 13, 20, 27 Hong Kong September 9, 23

The national flag carrier has also listed the schedule of rescue flights to be operated in different countries in this month of September (which would not be regular).

Sector Flight Date Jeddah September 5, 11, 27 Dammam September 7 Kuwait September 14 Doha September 15, 21, 22, 27, 29 Riyadh September 19

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, on August 25, had published a schedule of 57 regular flights and 27 chartered international flights to be effective from September 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, operation of long-distance vehicles and domestic flights are suspended till September 16 as per the government’s recent decision.

