Nepal Army aircraft carrying COVID-19 medical supplies returns mid-way

KATHMANDU: A Nepal Army aircraft which was carrying COVID-19 related medical supplies to Sudurpaschim Province returned mid-way on Monday without delivering the dispatch.

The Nepal Army was delivering medical supplies including personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, sanitizers, among others — brought from China — to the far-west province as requirement for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

The sky truck had to be brought back to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu after chlorine-like smell was noticed inside the aircraft, said NA Spokesperson, Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey.

He added that three flights, in total, were carrying medical dispatches to Dhangadhi in Sudurpaschim Province, Surkhet in Karnali Province and Biratnagar in Province 1. Of the three flights, the one to Dhangadhi returned mid-way, the one to Surkhet left, while the other to Biratnagar is waiting at TIA.

It is yet to be decided whether or not the supplies will be delivered today after necessary checks.

