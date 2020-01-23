NA begins search for missing tourists

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, January 22

With attempts to trace the missing trekkers by the locals, police and other stakeholders drawing blank in the past five days, authorities in Kaski have finally deployed Nepali Army for the search operation from today.

Four Korean tourists, including three porters and tour guides, have been missing in an avalanche that occurred in Hinku region between Deurali and Dobhan on the trekking route leading up to the Annapurna Base Camp on Friday. Though the search for the missing persons started Friday itself, their whereabouts is yet to be known.

Hinku region lies in Annapurna Rural Municipality-11.

“With the improvement in the weather conditions, Nepal Army personnel have started their search operation, but to no avail. There was no trace of the missing men till the evening,” said ACAP Chhomrong Chief Netra Sharma.

“While scouring the thick layer of snow for the missing men is arduous, difficult topography and small snowslips happening every now and then have added to the difficulty,” Sharma explained.

A Nepal Army team led by Colonel Anit Gurung has been commissioned for the search operation in the avalanche site.

The team is being aided by the locals and Nepal Police personnel.

Trekking on the route beyond Chhomarong has been banned for the time being in view of the incident.

Telecommunications in the region have also been disrupted due to the excessive cold.

