NCP finalises NA election candidates

Kathmandu, January 3

A meeting of the Central Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today finalised candidates for the upcoming National Assembly elections slated for January 23.

Among the notable names in the candidate list are NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha and NCP Standing Committee member Bedu Ram Bhusal.

Although there were talks of fielding Bam Dev Gautam in the elections, Gautam rejected the offer made by NCP co-chairpersons, according to party sources.

A total of 19 NA seats will fall vacant on March 3.

Of the 19 seats, one shall be appointed by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and the rest shall be elected on the basis of majority by an electoral college consisting of provincial assembly members and chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the local levels.

For the 18 NA seats, the ruling NCP (NCP) has decided to field only 16 candidates as it has forged an electoral alliance with Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, offering the remaining two seats in Province-2.

The chosen ones

Province 1

Indu Gautam (woman)

Gopi Achhami (Dalit)

Devendra Dahal (others)

Province 2

Tulasa Dahal (woman)

Radheshyam Paswan (Dalit)

Province 3

Ganga Belbase (woman)

Beduram Bhusal (others)

Gandaki

Narayan Kaji Shrestha (others)

Bhagawati Neupane

(woman)

Lumbini

Bimala Ghimire (woman)

Jag Prasad Sharma (differently-abled, minority)

Gopal Bhattarai (others)

Karnali

Maya Prasad Sharma (others)

Sumitra BC (woman)

Sudurpaschim

Tara Man Swor (others)

Sharada Bhatta (woman)

A version of this article appears in print on January 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

