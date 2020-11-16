Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1197 new cases, 2934 recoveries and nine fatalities recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,613,911 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 4,832 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 1,013 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 333,379.
1,197 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 210,973.
As many as 2,934 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 176,364.
Meanwhile, 9 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,230.
As of today, the country has witnessed 210,973 cases of the coronavirus infection while 176,364 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,230 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
